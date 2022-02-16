More than 1,600 homes and businesses in Wigan hit by power cut

Hundreds of homes and businesses have been left without electricity after a second power cut in the area in just three days.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:36 pm

Our Lady's RC Primary School in Aspull was shut on Monday as an outage meant it had no heating, lights and cooking facilities.

Read More

Read More
Wigan primary school closed amid power cut

Our Lady's has been affected again, with parents asked to collect children from the after-school club early as there are no lights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesperson for Electricity North West said: “We received reports of a power cut affecting properties in Aspull at 3.29pm due to a fault with an underground electricity cable.

“We responded immediately and engineers are heading to site and will aim to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The power supply is expected to be restored by 9.30pm.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

Electricity North West engineers are on their way to fix the problem
HundredsWiganEngineers