More than 1,600 homes and businesses in Wigan hit by power cut

Our Lady's RC Primary School in Aspull was shut on Monday as an outage meant it had no heating, lights and cooking facilities.

Our Lady's has been affected again, with parents asked to collect children from the after-school club early as there are no lights.

A spokesperson for Electricity North West said: “We received reports of a power cut affecting properties in Aspull at 3.29pm due to a fault with an underground electricity cable.

“We responded immediately and engineers are heading to site and will aim to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The power supply is expected to be restored by 9.30pm.

