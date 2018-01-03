Mother and daughter deny animal abuse

Two women accused of cruelty to a West Highland terrier are to face a trial.

Gail Bradshaw, 64, of Minehead Avenue, Leigh, is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to two West Highland white terriers called Poppy and Holly, between April 1, 2015 and September 29, 2017.

Nicola Bradshaw, 29, of the same address, is accused of the same charge in relation to Holly.

The pair, who are mother and daughter, deny failing to provide proper and necessary veterinary care and attention for a chronic and severe skin condition.

The trial is expected to last two days and is now set to take place on April 6 at Preston Magistrates’ Court.