Mother and two children escape with minor injuries after collision on Wigan road

Emergency services descended on a Wigan street following reports of a collision between a car and a mother with her two children.

Multiple police cars and ambulances, along with the air ambulance, were called to Lamberhead Road in Norley shortly before noon on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that while it was initially treated as a serious incident, the response was soon scaled back when it was discovered the family had escaped with minor injuries.

Medical treatment was provided, but no-one was seriously hurt in the incident.

No arrests have been made.