Motorbike rider in 'serious' condition after crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with multiple injuries after a crash.

Police are appealing for information about the incident involving a Yamaha motorbike, which took place at around 8.05pm on Thursday on Penny Lane, Haydock.

There were not thought to be any other vehicles involved.

The rider, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to multiple injuries. His condition was described as "serious", but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

CCTV and witness inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or the roads policing unit on 0151 777 4757 or 101, quoting reference 19100081701.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or @CrimestoppersUK on Twitter.