Motorists urged to drive with care after fuel spill makes Wigan road slippery

A number of motorists were complaining on social media on the morning of Sunday September 18 after finding they were driving in treacherous conditions on Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground.

One said: “It was quite frightening. I didn’t feel in control of my car.”

Wigan Lower Road

Wigan Council and the Environment Agency have both been contacted to sweep clean the roads although it is hoped that the morning rain will also help to wash the slippery material away.

A Wigan Today reader said: “It looks like a lorry drove down there at some point this morning and something was pouring out the back without the driver realising it.

"Those S-bends on Wigan Lower Road are tricky enough as they are without having slippery liquids on it.”

Shevington with Lower Ground Labour Party posted on Facebook: “Please be careful on the S bends to Crooke today.