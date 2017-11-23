Motorway closed after vehicle crash

The M6 motorway had to be closed and a woman needed hospital treatment after a car was involved in a terrifying crash.

Firefighters were called to a spot between junction 24 at Ashton and junction 25 at Marus Bridge at around 11.30pm on Wednesday after the Vauxhall Astra hit a patch of standing water, aquaplaned and then hit the barriers.

The vehicle came to rest in the outside lane and a female passenger was injured.

Fire crews had to shut the whole of the northbound carriageway for around half an hour while the vehicle was made safe and then moved from its precarious position.

The woman was checked over before being taken to Wigan Infirmary by ambulance.

Two other people were in the car but they were unhurt.

Watch manager Craig Cubbins from Wigan fire station said: "There was quite a bit of water on the motorway and this car had hit the barriers, sustaining damage to the front and back.

"When we arrived it was in the outside lane facing the wrong way."

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and the Highways Agency also attended the incident, which lasted around 45 minutes.