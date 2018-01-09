Motorway pile-up causes traffic chaos

A three-vehicle pile-up on the motorway near Wigan has caused mounting delays.

A van, a Volkswagen Passat, and a third vehicle crashed near Junction 27 of the M6 at around 3.50pm. Drivers suffered minor injuries.

Lane three remains closed in both directions, with long delays building as Highways England crews prepare to repair damage to the central reservation barrier.

A Highways England spokesman said: “It was a car and a van which collided and they have been moved to the hard shoulder.

“We have stopped the traffic while we recovered the vehicles but lanes one and two were open by 4.38pm. Currently we have got delays of 58 minutes on the northbound carriageway and 27 on the southbound.”