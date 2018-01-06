Motorway reopens after serious incident involving a pedestrian

The M58 motorway in Wigan has reopened after a serious accident.

The eastbound carriageway of the M58 was shut throughout Friday evening following an incident between junction five at Up Holland and the Orrell interchange at around 5pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said there had been an incident involving a pedestrian and a HGV.

A diversion was put in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Highways England said the carriageway reopened shortly before midnight and was operating as normal on Saturday morning.