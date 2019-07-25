MP joins battle to block plan for waste dumping at Parbold Hill

A local MP has added her voice to the chorus of condemnation surrounding controversial plans for waste dumping at a beauty spot.

West Lancashire parliamentary representative Rosie Cooper has expressed concern about the planning application for the southern slopes of Parbold Hill.

Rosie Cooper MP

She also promised to continue raising residents’ objections to the plan.

Extensive work has been mooted for a former quarry on the site, including removing the lay-by currently used by the public to enjoy stunning views of the region and the creation of a vehicle turning facility.

Developers say once the waste dumping was done, they would then create wildflower meadows and a visitor attraction, as well as holiday lodges in a secluded location at the bottom of the hill.

But all aspects of the plans have been heavily criticised by residents and elected representatives, with hundreds of people packing a public meeting to express their discontent.

And now Ms Cooper has said she is worried about the proposal as well.

She said: “I have raised concerns over the landfill application at Parbold Hill with both Lancashire County Council and with the Environment Agency.

“I specifically raised concerns over the scale of the landfill and the limited notice period for the application.

“The drastic increase in traffic and congestion on an already busy A5209 would also have a huge impact. I will continue to monitor this application as it progresses and raise residents’ concerns and objections to the proposal.

“I would encourage all residents to contact Lancashire County Council, and the councillors with whom the decision ultimately rests.”