MP's fury at landfill plan

An MP has again written to both Lancashire County Council and the Environment Agency to reiterate her concerns and that of West Lancashire residents over the Parbold Hill Landfill application.

Initially writing last summer, Rosie Cooper, MP for West Lancashire, raised concern over the scale of the landfill, the notice period for the application and the drastic increase in traffic and congestion on an already busy A5209.

Since then, revised information has been submitted, while the Environment Agency has withdrawn its objection as any outstanding issues or concerns they have, “should be dealt with through a permit variation application.”

New information provided by the Stop Parbold Hill Landfill campaign group, prompted further correspondence from Rosie Cooper MP. In response,

Lancashire County Council have assured Rosie that they will consult with the Environment Agency on the new information, while the EA have confirmed they would respond formally to the council, if their view is asked.

Stop Parbold Hill Landfill campaign group raised technical concerns with Rosie over the revised application, in particular about leachate and their belief that the proposal is unsafe.

Ms Cooper said: “I stand by my initial concerns over the scale of the landfill and the traffic issues, despite the revised application.

“The information provided to me by the Stop Parbold Hill Landfill group raises further concerns of a technical nature, and I have brought these to the attention of both Lancashire County Council as the relevant planning authority and who will ultimately assess and determine the application, and to the Environment Agency who would deal with any future application relating to the permit.

“LCC have assured me that they will consult with the EA on these matters and I am grateful that the EA have committed to providing a formal response.

“Residents are concerned about this application for many reasons, and I will continue to ensure that those reasons are addressed fully by the relevant agencies.”