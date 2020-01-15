Multi-million pound investment for Wigan's roads

Highway teams have been digging into Wigan Council’s multi-million pound investment fund for improving the condition of Wigan’s road network.



And in preparation for today’s National Pothole Day, local authority officers have been out in Worsley Hall repairing defects.

Potholes being repaired by Wigan Council in Worsley Hall

Bosses say a significant investment and a preventive maintenance approach has helped put Wigan in a strong position when it comes to the condition of our region’s roads.

Figures published by the Department for Transport (DfT) show that only three per cent of A roads and two per cent of B and C roads in Wigan borough are in need of repair.

According to the statistics, the borough is joint second in Greater Manchester for the percentage of A roads needing repairs and joint top when it comes to B/C classified roads.

Meanwhile the percentage of minor highway repairs completed on time throughout the borough has increased by 15 per cent in the last 12 months.

Cllr Paul Prescott

The catalyst for the improvement has been a sustained two-year investment programme in which Wigan Council pledged to spend £8.4m over two years repairing and preventing potholes.

Central to this was the announcement last year by council leader David Molyneux, in which he vowed to ringfence £3.3m of town hall funding for road repairs after acknowledging residents’ concerns.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet member for environment, said: “We understand how important a reliable road network is for residents and businesses, that is why improving our roads is always a priority for the council and why we have committed the millions of pounds needed to ensure motorists and cyclists can enjoy rides that are as smooth as possible.

“While National Pothole Day puts the spotlight on roads for one day of the year, our teams work tirelessly all year round to make sure roads are as safe possible for everyone to use with the vast majority of defects repaired at the earliest possible date.”

The size of the task facing the council should not be underestimated with the borough’s network spanning 720 miles.

In the last financial year highway teams have resurfaced 22 miles of carriageway and nearly 1.3 miles of footway.

Typically, Wigan Council spends around £1m carrying out 10,500 minor repairs to the borough’s carriageways and footways, each year.

The start of the year sees teams carry out planned works on Twist Lane and Wigan Road in Leigh, the East Lancs Road (Liverpool-bound) in Golborne, Scot Lane in Aspull and Hall Lane in Hindley, among others.

Coun Prescott added: “Our proactive approach along with the significant investment has proved successful with the latest Department for Transport data identifying the vast strides that have been made in tackling road defects. For classified roads, made up of A, B and C classification roads, the borough is top performing within Greater Manchester for the low percentage of roads that have been assessed as being in need of maintenance soon.”

If residents want to report a highway defect, such as a pothole, this can be done via www.wigan.gov.uk or by the Report It app.