Multiple arrests made in connection with Wigan burglaries

Several people have been arrested as part of a crackdown on burglaries across Greater Manchester, including one in Wigan.

Earlier today (Tuesday, October 20), officers from GMP's Bolton District executed seven warrants at addresses in Farnworth.

This is in relation to an ongoing operation led by GMP’s Bolton District following a number of burglaries committed in Wigan, Bolton, Bury and Salford, which targeted residential and takeaway properties.

The co-ordinated action involved support GMP’s Spec Ops Branch and officers from other policing districts, alongside partner agencies, including Bolton Council and British Transport Police.

Five men – who are aged 36, 29, 25, 56 and 56 - and a 22-year-old woman were arrested for burglary, theft and robbery offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Bridge, of GMP’s Bolton District, said: “Today’s operation targeted addresses we believe are linked to a number of burglaries that have affected homeowners and businesses in Greater Manchester.

“I want to thank our local communities, as without them working with us and reporting concerns to police, we couldn’t have been able to carry out such an extensive operation.

“We now have six people in custody as a result of the hard work of our dedicated officers, together with the support of our partner agencies.

“The work doesn’t stop here and I would continue to urge people to report any suspicious activity to police so that we can stop criminals benefitting from crime.

“If you have information about crime affecting your community, then report it to police.”

Information can be left with police on 101 or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.