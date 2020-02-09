Multiple flood warnings issued across Wigan as Storm Ciara's heavy rain and strong winds batter the region

Flood warnings and alerts have been issued across the borough amid heavy rain and strong wind from Storm Ciara caused river levels to rise and trees to crash into the road after being ripped from their roots.



A flood warning, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action required, has been issued for the Borsdane and Hockery Brook at Hindley.

The winds have been strong enough to rip trees from their roots in Swinley Road

Amber alerts, meaning flooding is possible and that residents should be prepared, have also been issued for the Upper River Douglas and the River Glaze catchment including Leigh and East Wigan. There is a possibility of flooding for low lying land and roads around Lilford Park.

Issuing information on its website regarding the Hindley warning, the Flood Information Service says : "River levels have risen at the First Avenue river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of low lying land, roads and farmland is expected.

"We believe there is a possibility of flooding for land adjacent to Borsdane Brook between Rayner Park and Rockingham Drive. We expect river levels to remain high throughout the 9th February 2020. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring weather forecasts and river levels and will issue further flood warnings if necessary.

The Flood Information Service says: "River levels have risen as a result of heavy rainfall from Storm Ciara. River levels are expected to remain high until later today, 09/02/2020. We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident room is open."

The winds have been strong enough to rip trees from their roots in Swinley Road

The situation can be monitored on the Flood Information Service website.

What to do if you get a flood alert

A flood alert means you need to prepare: flooding is possible.

If you haven’t already done so, you should:

A fallen tree and flooding in Sandy Lane, Lowton. Photo by Laura Savage

- Check your flood risk.

- Sign up for flood warnings.

- Keep up to date with the latest situation - call Floodline on 0345 988 1188or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates.

- Have a bag ready with vital items like insurance documents and medications in case you need to leave your home.

- Check you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies.

- Plan how you'll move family and pets to safety.



Amber wind warnings have also been issued across the North West by the Met Office, which said: "Storm Ciara will bring a spell of very strong winds. Disruption to travel is likely during Sunday."

What to expect:

- Flying debris could lead to Injuries or danger to life.

- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs expected.

- Longer journey times and cancellations, as road, rail, air and ferry services affected.

- Some roads and bridges closed.

- Power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

- Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.



Rail operators Northern and TransPennine Express have also urged people not to travel today unless absolutely necessary.

A spokesman for Northern said: "Due to the strong winds and rain on Sunday (Storm Ciara), there is disruption and cancellations across the Northern network. Services that are running have speed restrictions imposed to allow for the safer operation of the railway."

The Wigan Wallgate to Southport line is currently facing heavy delays and cancellations due to the weather.