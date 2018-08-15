Multiple Wigan drivers caught in police speeding operation

More than 50 motorists were caught in just an hour-and-a-half during the most recent mobile police speeding operation in Wigan.

Traffic unit officers targeted the A49 Warrington Road for 90 minutes during a routine crackdown last week.

And 52 drivers were found to have exceeded the 30mph speed limit, which merits a fine and three penalty points.

A Greater Manchester Police traffic spokesman said that the highest recorded speed, clocked by officers during their daytime observations, was 64mph.

Another operation was also mounted, over a similar timeframe, on the B5215 Leigh Road, which links Howe Bridge and Leigh town centre.

But only 15 drivers were caught out on that occasion, traffic officers have confirmed.

The A49 Warrington Road has been home previously to a static speed camera, which raked in more than £40,000 in fines.

The camera was located near St Stephen’s Way, Worsley Mesnes and has caught many a speeding driver over the years.