Mum of baby killed at just five weeks takes legal action against police for secretly keeping body parts

The mother of a baby killed at just five weeks old is taking legal action against police for secretly keeping body parts.

Janine Aldridge has endured three funerals for her daughter Leah after retained body parts were recovered.

Now, she looks set to be the first person to sue the police for the controversial action.

Other families could follow her after it was revealed police kept organs without their consent.

Leah died in Wigan hospital on Christmas Day in 2002 after being shaken by her father Andrew Ashurst. She was suffering from a cold and was not sleeping when she was killed as he tried to settle her at their home in Atherton. Ashurst was later jailed for three years for manslaughter but served just 18 months.

Fifteen years later, Ms Aldridge was informed by Greater Manchester Police that her daughter’s liver had been found as a result of an audit of human tissue held by the police in 2010.

She arranged a second burial for Leah in March 2017 after having organs returned.

She was told by authorities that all organs were accounted for, but she continued to make inquiries.

Ms Aldridge was later told other organs had been retained and another burial was held in August 2018.

She said: “For years I was tormented by the images of parts of my little girl on dusty shelves in forgotten laboratories. I felt as though she was lost. I had to live through the trauma of losing my daughter to her own dad, then had to relive the nightmare over and over again at her funerals.

“But my primary concern is this should never happen to any other family. I’m suing police for the distress that they have caused to me and my family. It’s been absolutely heartbreaking.”

Tim Annett, partner and specialist lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Ms Aldridge, said: “We are investigating the retention of Leah’s organs by Greater Manchester Police and whether they should have done more to return them sooner, and ensure that all of Leah’s organs were properly accounted for.

“The way this case has been dealt with has caused significant additional distress to Janine and we are seeking to obtain redress for her.”

Ms Aldridge is thought to be among at least four families taking action against Greater Manchester Police.

A force spokesman said: “One family have made a complaint and this is subject to an investigation by GMP’s professional standards branch. Officers continue to maintain regular contact with Janine Aldridge. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage.”

Also considering speaking to a solicitor is Jennifer Shaw, from Hindley, whose son John Culshaw, 26, died from a fatal knife wound at his home in Scholes in October 1993.

She held a second burial in March 2017 after being told his stomach, liver and other body parts had been found in a laboratory.