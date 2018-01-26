Murder suspect released as Wigan man's death ruled not suspicious

A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released after police ruled a Wigan man's death had no suspicious circumstances.



Police confirmed there will be no further action against the 25-year-old man who was detained after a body was discovered at Levens Place in Ince on Thursday.

Officers investigating the death say it was not suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.

A pathologist at the Home Office carried out a post mortem today (Friday) and found no evidence of injuries or that the man had been murdered.

Police carried out extensive enquiries after being called to a house on the street at around 10.55am on January 25.

Tributes have poured in for the man who died, who has been named locally as Stephen 'Tink' Davison.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have still not officially said anything regarding his identity but confirmed his next of kin have been informed.

Further enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death will now take place.

Detective Inspector (DI) Graham Clare of GMP Wigan borough, said: “A Home Office post mortem has taken place today and it has been established that there are no longer any suspicious circumstances surrounding this tragic death.

“A 25-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

“The deceased’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“A report will be prepared and passed on to the coroner.”