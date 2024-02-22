Museum of Wigan Life temporarily closing in preparation for new exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the last days to visit the succesful Make Some Noise free exhibition before preparations for the new display, What's in Store which will be opening in May.

The new exhibition will be organised by material and type of collection, with activities for the whole family, bringing both local and global history to life.

During the summer months, What’s In Store On Tour will see mini displays touring libraries across the borough.

Housed in Wigan's first public library, it is a place where you can delve into your own family history and local area. They hold over 30,000 objects relating to life in Wigan Borough.

Entry to the museum is free and there are plenty of permanent and temporary exhibitions to enjoy. Including the Wigan and Leigh Permanent Exhibition, and the Ancient Egypt Rediscovered exhibition.

The Museum of Wigan Life re-opens with the What’s In Store? exhibition on Saturday May 18.