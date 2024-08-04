Mystery surrounds early hours Leigh blaze that destroys truck

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST

An investigation has been launched after a pick-up truck was engulfed in flames on a Wigan borough street.

A fire crew from Atherton fought in vain to save the Toyota Hilux which was found ablaze on The Avenue, Leigh, at around 4am on Sunday August 4.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose to douse the flames which destroyed the vehicle.

A general view of The Avenue in Leigh where the Toyota Hilux was found ablaze in the early hours of SundayA general view of The Avenue in Leigh where the Toyota Hilux was found ablaze in the early hours of Sunday
A general view of The Avenue in Leigh where the Toyota Hilux was found ablaze in the early hours of Sunday

A spokesman for the crew said there was no obvious cause of the fire at this stage.

The emergency workers were at the scene for about half an hour.

Anyone with information about the blaze should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

