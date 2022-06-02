A world famous violinist and pianist are heading to a village near Wigan

Virtuoso violinist Alina Ibragimova will perform on Saturday June 4, 7.45pm, and world renowned pianist, Nelson Goerner, will end the season on Saturday June 11, 7.45pm.

Ms Ibragimova makes a very welcome return to Parbold with a solo recital of some of the most astonishing music in the violin repertoire.

Virtuoso violinist Alina Ibragimova

During lockdown she perfected Paganini’s 24 Caprices, a feat very few violinists ever achieve.

A critically acclaimed CD recording followed, which topped the classical charts on its release.

Ms Ibragimova will be performing a selection of the Caprices (numbers 13, 19 and 24) in Parbold - a rare treat for the audience.

She is an alumnus of the BBC New Generation Artists Scheme (2005-07), and she was made an MBE in the 2016 New Year Honours List.

Nelson Goerner

She performs on a c.1775 Anselmo Bellosio violin kindly provided by Georg von Opel.

Her full programme will be:

Ysaÿe - Sonata for Solo Violin No.5

Paganini - Caprices Nos.13, 19, 24

Beriov - Sequenza VIII

Biber - Passacaglia in D minor

Bartók - Sonata for Solo Violin

Parbold Douglas Music’s 2022/23 Season closes on Saturday 11 June with a solo piano recital by one of the world’s greatest musicians, Nelson Goerner.

After a first half of beautiful French piano classics, Mr Goerner will tackle the fiendishly difficult Symphonische Etuden by Schumann.

Born in 1969 in Argentina, Mr Goerner was awarded First Prize at the Liszt Competition in Buenos Aires in 1986, and in 1990 he won First Prize at the Geneva Competition.

He is particularly well-respected for his interpretations of works by Chopin, and is a celebrated chamber musician, soloist and concerto performer.

His full programme will be:

Debussy - Estampes

Fauré - Theme et variations Op. 73

Chopin - Berceuse Op. 57

Chopin - Ballade No.1 Op. 23

Schumann - Symphonische Etuden Op. 13 ( with the posthumous variations)

Both concerts take place at Parbold Village Hall where Douglas Music Parbold presents an annual series of concerts featuring world class musicians.