Disruption on M6 near Wigan after vehicle bursts into flames
Long delays have been caused for travellers on the M6 after a vehicle caught fire near Wigan.
The vehicle is situated on the hard shoulder between junction 27 and 26, with one lane of traffic currently closed heading southbound.
Highways England have warned there are severe delays of up to 60 minutes, with emergency services curently at the scene.
The fire has been extinguished but traffic officers remain to await recovery.
This incident will impact drivers travelling between Leyland and Parbold, with six miles of congestion reported.
People are advised to allow extra time for their journey or to find an alternative route.
It is unknown at this time what was the cause the fire, or if anyone has been injured.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.