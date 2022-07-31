England crowned European champions after extra-time win over Germany at Wembley

The Lionesses have won the country's first major trophy since the men's side lifted the World Cup at Wembley in 1966.

England’s Euro 2022 dream became reality when Chloe Kelly prodded the ball past Germany keeper Merle Frohms in the 110th minute.

She waited for confirmation of the goal before taking off her shirt and waving it around her head, while being lifted by her team-mates in a moment of pure elation.

England's Ellen White and Jill Scott lift the trophy as England celebrate winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.

And there was jubilation at the final whistle as the players celebrated amid an almighty roar from the record-breaking 87,192 crowd – the biggest-ever attendance for any Euros match, men’s or women’s.

The team are also expected to have made history with the biggest home TV audience on record for a women’s football match.

England captain Leah Williamson described victory as “the proudest moment of my life”.

“I just can’t stop crying,” she told BBC One from the pitch.

England's Ella Toone celebrates with Alessia Russo following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022

“Something like this, we talk and we talk and we talk and we finally did it. It’s about doing it on the pitch and I’ll tell you what, the kids are all right.

“It is the proudest moment of my life. I am taking everything in, every piece of advice was take every single second in so I can relive it forever. I’ll be reliving that for a long time.”

There was also a personal triumph for Beth Mead, who claimed the Golden Boot after finishing the tournament with six goals.

Congratulations England!