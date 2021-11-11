Gold medal piano virtuoso to debut at prestigious concert hall

Alim Beisembayev on winning the Leeds Piano Competition last month

Fresh from his gold medal victory in the Leeds International piano competition, whose winning performance has been watched online 1.3 million times in 140 countries, Alim Beisembayev is the latest A-list guest of the prestigious Douglas Music concert series.

Beisembayev was born in Kazakhstan in 1998 and began playing the piano at the age of five.

He moved to London to study at the Purcell School, the Royal Academy of Music and most recently the Royal College of Music.

He made his Wigmore Hall recital debut in June 2018, and won the Second Prize at the Vigo International Competition with Martha Argerich as president of the Jury. His programme in Parbold will include music by Mozart, Beethoven and the 24 Preludes of Chopin.

Details of his Parbold programme - which begins at 7.45pm on Saturday November 13 - have not yet been revealed.

This concert was originally advertised as featuring Eric Lu, who - due to unforeseen circumstances - has postponed his performance.

But the recital in Parbold has been awarded to Beisembayev as part of his prize.

Part of the attraction for the audience in Parbold is the chance to watch exciting musicians playing a world-class Steinway piano up close - a particularly special and personal experience very different from a large hall or television performance.

Tickets are in high demand. Please contact the box office for returns by emailing [email protected] or telephone 01257 498452 (answerphone).

For further information please contact [email protected]/ 01257 463646. Artist biographies, high resolution images and interviews available upon request.