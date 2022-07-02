Popular character from children's literature is galumphing his way to The Lowry

And it will be easy to share in the magic when the Gruffalo makes a welcome return to the Lowry from July 30 to mid-August.

A mouse is walking through the forest and meets a variety of animals who warn him of the fearsome Gruffalo.

But when the pair actually bump into each other they find they get on famously.

The Gruffalo brought to life on stage

The story is from Julia Donaldson’s classic book, of course, and already bookings are rolling in. Last time it came to the Lowry, one critic described it as “totally unmissable.”

The story ... the innocent mouse is searching for hazelnuts when he meets the cunning fox, the eccentric old owl and the high spirited snake.

But will the Gruffalo end up as dinner for all the hungry creatures of the wood?