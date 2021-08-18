Wigan band The Lathums release brand new music with the help of some 'kind hearted' volunteers

The Lathums have released a new music video

The four-piece can be seen going on a road trip around the region, from Wigan to Blackpool, in a vintage Mercedes.

Throughout the video they meet a range of different people, including dancers, a wrestler, some alpacas, a drag queen and an Elvis impersonator, after they responded to a last minute open call, due to the original shoot being stalled.

Director James Slater said: “I wanted the video to be a celebration of the different passions and personalities in the area where the band are from. A journey through a magical north.

“We hit some snags, including losing some Line Dancers, but somehow a troop of ballroom dancers answered our distress call and travelled from all over the North West to do the Cha Cha Cha.”

Despite Covid-19 related problems hitting the ambitious video hard, community spirit saved the day to bring it all together at a second attempt.

I’ll Get By features on the band's debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be, which will be released on Island Records on Friday 24 September.

The LP was recorded at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool, with James Skelly and Chris Taylor producing it.

Both songs old and new will be on the record, with Alex Moore’s sweet vocals going perfectly alongside some superb harmonies.

Following the release of the album, the band will head on a UK headline tour, which includes a sold out night at Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse.

Watch the video here.