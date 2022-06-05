Wigan International Jazz Festival loses one of its major artists

Due to the axing of German and French Festivals, European tour organisers have had to cancel the summer tour for American vocalist and saxophonist Camille Thurman who was due to appear in Wigan on Saturday July 9.

Festival director Ian Darrington said: “Obviously it is hugely disappointing to lose a headline artist, especially so late in the day however we’ve been able to book a very exciting replacement band called TRYPL and we’re it’s one that the festival audience will really enjoy.”

Ryan Quigley of Trypl

TRYPL is a UK based Latin Jazz outfit co-founded by the horn section consisting of Trevor Mires (trombone) and Ryan Quigley (trumpet)

These always in-demand musicians had the pleasure of doing many recordings and shows together as a horn section.

They spent many of their formative years as professional musicians touring and recording with many great salsa, boogaloo, and merengue bands, in the UK and around the world.

This, combined with their love for the Latin Jazz idiom, gave birth to the fast paced, high-impact and groovy seed now known as TRYPL.

Camilee Thurman

Their eponymous debut album has just been released on the Ubuntu Music record label.

Their professional credentials read like the Who’s Who in today’s music.

Tickets for Camille Thurman’s concert will be valid for the TRYPL concert or, if preferred, refunds can be claimed by individual ticket holders via the Just Add Tickets box office.