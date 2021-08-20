Wigan residents receive impressive score in recycling quiz

Sophie Beaumont

The brainteaser put their knowledge to the test when it came to which items could be placed in which recycling bins.

More than 385 residents got the perfect score and those who got 100 per cent were entered into a draw to win a £50 voucher for Leigh’s local zero-waste shop, the Replenishery.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment, said: “We all need to do our bit when it comes to deciding which items to place in the recycling, and we are so impressed that the high scores illustrated across the board show great awareness of recycling across our borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula Seddon

“It’s fantastic to see this awareness and it’s vital that we don’t get complacent in our actions, so please continue to play your part in recycling correctly whenever possible so that we can help to make our borough the most sustainable place it can be.”

Five winners were selected from Lowton, Wigan, Leigh, Golborne and Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Coun Prescott added: “Congratulations to the winners of the quiz who we hope will enjoy spending their vouchers to help them on their sustainability journey, all while supporting a local business.”

There are a range of ways in which residents can recycle at home, whether it’s from recycling cardboard toilet roll tubes and toothpaste boxes in the bathroom, empty cans and milk cartons in the kitchen or grass cuttings and weeds from the garden.

It is really important that we all put the right items in the right bins and in particular our blue bins as we are still finding high levels of contamination in the form of food, tissues and nappies.

Incorrectly placed items in bins can cause contamination and may result in either bins not being emptied as planned, or the contamination of a whole recycling load.

Residents of Wigan Borough are encouraged to recycle more and recycle right as a key part of The Deal.