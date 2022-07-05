Wiganers are being warned of traffic disruption ahead of the Women’s Euros

The event kicks off at Old Trafford on Wednesday July 6, at 8pm with 70,000 fans set to attend the opening game of the tournament between England and Austria – with a further seven games scheduled in Greater Manchester over the coming weeks.

For both football fans and commuters, Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has prepared some travel advice to support keeping Greater Manchester moving during the tournament.

Because of the tournament travellers are likely to notice more passengers on trams and buses, and more cars on the roads.

TfGM’s head of customer experience, Sean Dyball, said: “We are all rooting for the Lionesses to lift the trophy and TfGM stands with all the fans in supporting them on their journey.

“If you’re planning to attend Wednesday’s game consider leaving the car at home and take the tram, bus or train, or switch to public transport for part of the journey and pay using contactless if you can.

“For the most up-to-date travel advice, you can visit the TfGM website or follow our Twitter account.”

The competition features 16 teams battling it out to be named the European champions and it will be played at a variety of venues in Greater Manchester including Wigan borough and elsewhere around the country, with the finals taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday July 31.

Greater Manchester will also be hosting the following Women’s Euro games at City Football Academy or Leigh Sports Village: