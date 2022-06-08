Wigan's hospitals celebrate 'unsung heroes' during National Volunteers' Week

Silas Nicholls, chief executive of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), paid tribute to volunteers during celebrations at Wigan Cricket Club and Leigh Education Centre.

He said: “Our volunteers really are the unsung heroes in our WWL workforce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Maurice Ward.

"Nothing is ever too much trouble for them, and they go above and beyond for both patients and staff.”

Dr Maurice Ward was one of 490 volunteers across the country who received a platinum champion award from the Royal Voluntary Service team, as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Dr Ward, who has volunteered for the trust since April last year, said: “When I heard of my nomination and my subsequent win, I was both flattered and embarrassed, since there are many people as active as I am volunteering in all walks of life without any recognition.”

Karen Downs, clinical quality lead, said: “Maurice has always gone the extra mile during times of NHS breaking point in getting essential equipment to our patients.

Left to right: Christine Coleman, Silas Nicholls, Dr Maurice Ward, Laura Milward and Karen Downs.

"We are so incredibly grateful for what our volunteers have enabled us to do as a service to provide in the pandemic and I am ecstatic we can celebrate them.”

Volunteer services manager Laura Milward said: “I would like to thank Maurice and all of our WWL volunteers for their unwavering support for both our patients and staff.”

The hospitals trust currently has 297 volunteers and is always looking for more helpers to support its services.

To sign up, visit www.wwl.nhs.uk/volunteering-to-make-a-difference or email [email protected]

Left to right: Karen Downs, Dr Maurice Ward and Christine.