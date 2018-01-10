Near miss in the skies above Wigan?

A Wigan photographer captured the moment when two planes came seemingly too close for comfort above the borough earlier this week.



Keen wildlife snapper, David Bretherton was out and about near his home in Worsley Mesnes when he spotted the two passenger jets in the sky appearing to be only feet apart.

Near miss or optical illusion?

David, 50, has previously focused on planes passing over the borough, with concerns that many fly too low.

The picture sparked a discussion online, with others suggesting that the proximity was an illusion.

Planes in the UK must be at least 1000 feet apart vertically and at the closest, 2.5 miles horizontally.

The video was sent in by another reader.