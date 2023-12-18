A brave neighbour has described how he tried to rescue a disabled woman after a blaze at her Wigan bungalow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews were called to the property in Cambridge Way, Scholes, late on Friday night (December 15).

A 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from the property by firefighters. Sadly, she later died in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few tributes were left outside the bungalow in Cambridge Way, Scholes, where a fatal blaze occurred

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, named locally as Ruth Birchall, is understood to be a great-grandmother and was severely disabled. Today (Monday) a few floral tributes had been left outside the property, and the front door was boarded up.

Mark Pendleton, 51, said he was first alerted after he heard his next door neighbour’s fire alarm going off.

He said: “I heard her banging on my kitchen wall. I went out the back and saw all the smoke.”

Despite being disabled himself, Mark tried to kick in the front door of the blazing house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I couldn’t get in because it’s an electric door and I didn’t have the code.

“She is bedridden and there’s no way she could get out herself. I was going to smash the window but by then the fire brigade had turned up.”

The bungalow is in the middle of a row of similar properties, reserved for older people.

Mark added: “I’m still in shock. She was a lovely lady, it’s heartbreaking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another close neighbour, Ann Wilson, 79, said she was first alerted to the incident by a series of loud bangs, caused by Mark trying to kick down the front door.

She added: “Her bedroom was on fire and I heard shouts of ‘help, help’. There was smoke pouring out of both the front and the back of the house. The fire brigade forced their way in using a battering ram.

"It was quite traumatic and a terrible Christmas for the family.”

Three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley fire stations attended the incident and were at the scene for around three hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.