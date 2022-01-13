Neighbours' shock after injured man is rescued from blaze-hit Wigan home

Police are investigating the blaze at a terraced house in Eckersley Street, Whelley, which was tackled by fire crews from two local stations.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) spokesperson said: “At 8.51pm on Wednesday January 12 three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley fire stations attended a fire on Eckersley Street, Wigan.

"The fire involved the first floor of a terrace house.

Police at the scene of the Eckersley Street blaze

“Crews arrived quickly on scene and one male casualty was rescued from the building by firefighters.

"The casualty was conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

"Fire service personnel used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one thermal imaging camera, lighting gear and one positive pressure ventilation fan to tackle the fire and were in attendance for approximately three hours.”

Windows open to let smoke out of the property

There have been no official reports of the casualty's condition but a source told wigantoday that he "was in a bad way."

Neighbours later spoke of their shock at the incident.

Alicia Wolstenholme, who lives across the street said: "I was upstairs at the time and just looked out my window to see the house up in flames.

"I came running down the stairs to help in any way that I could.

"Thedogs were running everywhere, I took one of them in to keep it safe.

"I even went in the ambulance with him to make sure he was ok. It was awful."

One resident said: "It's awful what has happened. I didn't see anything at first. I just heard all the sirens, looked out my window and just saw smoke."

Another resident said: "I didn't know the people that lived there well but it was a shocking sight.Just praying everyones ok."

A third added: "It's a terrible thing that's happened. I know there were a few people and dogs who lived in that house, I hope everyone got out OK."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.