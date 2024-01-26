Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi's latest store opened on Westgate in Skelmersdale at 8am on Thursday, with Team GB Skeleton hero Laura Deas cutting the all-important red ribbon alongside pupils from Brookfield Park Primary School. Find out more about the new Aldi, which is run by Store Manager Ian Varden and a team of 30 colleagues, as well as what went down on its opening day below.

The newest Aldi in Lancashire has opened in Skelmersdale.

What happened at the opening?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team GB bronze medallist Laura Deas gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at Brookfield Park Primary School as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh - which has already inspired over two and a half million school children aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 through monthly vouchers, the bronze medallist from Pyeongchang 2018 focused on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself. She also talked to pupils about her experience of competing as an Olympian and shared her challenging training regime.

Aldi Skelmersdale also offered pupils at Brookfield Park Primary School the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store. The children were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Laura Deas announced the winner during the assembly and the pupil was presented with their £20 voucher.

What was said about the launch?

Store Manager Ian Varden said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Skelmersdale. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Brookfield Park Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB star Laura Deas added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to speak with the children at Brookfield Park Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The Aldi Skelmersdale grand opening featuring store manager Ian Varden, Team GB athlete Laura Deas and Brookfield Park Primary School.

What can you expect from the new Aldi?

The new Aldi store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of Health & Beauty products.

Customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During opening week, the store will be offering a range of DIY essentials, including a belt sander for £34.99, an electric 2-in-1 nailer/stapler for £24.99 and a 1200-watt circular saw for £29.99.

What are the opening hours?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new store will be located on Westgate, Skelmersdale, Lancashire, WN8 8GJ and will be open: Monday - Saturday: 08:00 - 22:00 and Sunday: 10:00 - 16:00

Read More Jenna Coleman stuns at UK premiere of her latest film Jackdaw alongside Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jamie Childs

How can you apply for a job at the store?

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found here.

What is the store doing for the community?

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Skelmersdale to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.