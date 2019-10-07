New burger and cheesecake diner opens in Wigan

A Wigan chef is set to bring crowd pleasers to his local high street as he launches a new family-orientated diner.

Charlie Curbishley, from Ashton, was speaking ahead of the opening of his new informal restaurant on Garswood Street at the weekend.

The 32-year-old, who has been cooking since a young age, said that he is incorporating some of his favourites on the menu at “Charlie’s Diner”, which will be winners with the public.

“I’ll be doing slider burgers, cheesecakes and Caribbean stews,” he said. “But the burgers and the cheesecakes will be the big ones.

“I do quite a few speciality cheesecakes and I am aiming to have at least two on at a time.

“Everyone loves a cheesecake.

“I do ice cream cheesecakes too and you can’t really get them anywhere.

“I won’t be starting out with them straight away but incorporating them in once we are up and running.

“Everything will be made fresh, nothing is being bought in.”

Charlie, who is enlisting the help of his girlfriend Hollie and family members, said that his focus this time will be on food he enjoys eating, rather than the healthier options.

“I really enjoy Caribbean food,” he added. “Me and my friends go to a takeaway in Hulme, a lot of people like it and there is nothing like it nearby.

“I’m not doing a full Caribbean menu, just a few stews that I like and enjoy making. My mates like them too.

“With the burgers, I will have a range of slider buns including brioche, beetroot seeded and charcoal seeded.

“There is a range of 13 burgers and a hotdog.”

The diner - which is complete with a new seating area - will also serve vegan and vegetarian options, including hot dogs, and meat and veggie-based “dirty fries” with a choice of toppings including cheese, bacon and jalapenos.

Charlie, who trained for a period at St Helens’ College, has always worked with food.

He previously owned the “Healthy Devour” eatery at the same site with a friend, but the pair decided to go their separate ways after the birth of Charlie’s daughter, Harlie-Jane.

Before this he was headhunted to work at the popular Newton-le-Willows Thai restaurant, Chiangmai, which has since been rebranded as Goya Bistro.

“I’m mostly self-taught,” he said. “I have been cooking since I was really young.

“When I was at St Helens I met a lady on the same course who was opening a restaurant.

“She wanted to take me on so I went to hers straight from when college ended in the summer.

“After a while, I decided that I wanted to open my own place which is when I set up in Ashton the first time.”

Charlie’s Diner opened on Saturday and is located at 29a Garswood Street opposite Ashton market.