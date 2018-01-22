New charity hub planned for Wigan shop

A former convenience store in Bryn could be about to see a new lease of life as a shop and distribution hub for the Salvation Army.

Question marks have remained over the future of the old My Local premises, at 373 to 385 Wigan Road, since the chain went into administration during the summer of 2016.

Several jobs were lost at the site, and another store in Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, as a result of the shutdown.

And the best future use of the site, which is in a prominent town centre location, has been the subject of much debate.

But the Salvation Army has now earmarked the location for a new outlet and storage facility for their trading arm.

Five new positions would be created, if plans lodged with Wigan Council are approved, according to the charity.

Planning agent David Magnani said that both the proposed shop and storage and distribution operation would trade from 7am to 8pm, Mondays to Fridays and Saturdays.

Coun Nathan Murray, who represents Bryn ward, said: “I’ve been approached by residents over the past few months asking what is happening with the former Morrisons and My Local building in Bryn.

“Two planning applications have now been lodged with Wigan Council.”

The second application covers the required advertising permits for the venture.

One shopper said: “It would have been great to have another food and provisions store.

“But if no company wants to invest then you can’t make them.”

Another resident, Frank Elwick, believes that some of the land behind the store, which is said to have a number of potholes, needs to be sorted out as a priority.

He is also concerned about traffic arrangements, with the potential for vehicles using the car park to hold up passing traffic.

The land behind the shops is privately-owned, according to Coun Murray, and although there has been some resurfacing work there recently, it would be the responsibility of the owners, and not the local authority, if any further improvements were to take place there.

The former My Local in Woodhouse Lane is now a storage facility.