New crossing is installed outside Wigan hub

A zebra crossing has been installed on Bryn Street at the junction of Council Avenue outside the new Ashton Medical Centre.

The developer of the centre has funded the safety measure which should help pedestrians and children at nearby St Oswald Primary School cross safely.

The centre was recently built on the site of the former Ashton town hall, having previously been based on Wigan Road, and issues were raised about road safety before it had even been constructed.

Two years ago its services were rated as outstanding in many ways by the Care Quality Commission.