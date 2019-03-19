New funding for Wigan homes gets the go-ahead

The green light has been given for further investment in housing which aims to improve the quality of life for residents in Wigan borough.



Then council’s cabinet has approved a scheme to build 20 new homes in Bryn, on the former Walkden House site, which will cater for older

people.

The authority has secured £960,000 in grant funding from Homes England and £3m will be funded through the capital programme.

Seddon Construction will be appointed as contractor following planning approval, which is expected to determined in April 2019.

Officers were also given the go ahead to progress plans for a further two new schemes on the Brackley House site in Goose Green and the Wharfdale site at Leigh.

All these new homes are delivered through the direct delivery housing programme which aims to keep people independent and in their own homes for longer.

It is part of the council’s approach to create specialised housing for residents to meet their health needs, so improving their quality of life.

To date the council has built 422 new homes with a further 136 to be completed in the next two years. All homes are affordable homes for rent.

In the last year the council has opened 39 homes for older people at Little Lane in Goose Green, 12 homes for residents with autism at Mayfield Centre in Orrell and 30 homes for families opposite Mayfield in Orrell as well as other general needs schemes at Holt Street, Poolstock and Anthorn Road, Winstanley.

Currently under construction are 33 homes for residents with autism or learning disabilities at the Hyndelle Lodge site in Hindley and 31 homes for residents with autism or learning disabilities at Ullswater Road in Golborne.

Plans have also been approved to build 12 homes in a specialist dementia residential centre for older people at Etherstone Street in Leigh.

Coun Terry Halliwell, cabinet member for housing and welfare, said: “This is another example of us doing things differently in Wigan borough and investing in new homes which suit all our residents.

“Ultimately having the right home which meets your needs means people can live longer, happier and healthier lives. These developments are also brilliant at tackling social isolation and can be hubs for the whole community.

“We have seen brilliant specialist housing schemes completed at Mayfield and Little Lane and the residents there are happy and are getting the support they need to live independently but with a community around them.”