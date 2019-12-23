New green project in Wigan pointing towards a more eco-friendly future

Climate change has generated some terrifying headlines but also left many people feeling powerless and wondering if they can really do anything.



But in one secluded corner of Wigan solutions to how everyone can help to create a better, greener planet are starting to take shape.

Mandy Wellens-Bray at Rebel Flower Farm CIC

Rebel Flower Farm CIC has been set up on a smallholding in Orrell as an example of environmentally-friendly and sustainable food production and somewhere which can help boost residents’ wellbeing.

The new project is the brainchild of long-time climate change campaigner Mandy Wellens-Bray and Martin Atherton.

Mandy’s work to make Wigan a more eco-friendly place has included setting up Greenslate Community Farm but Rebel Flower Farm came about after both she and Martin wanted to do something specifically focused on the threat of impending climate and ecological breakdown.

One of the four-legged residents of the smallholding

Having spent around a year setting up the site with crops, animals, green power sources such as photovoltaic cells the new not-for-profit is now preparing to welcome groups and individuals interested in reducing their impact on the planet.

Mandy said: “Greenslate provides many things needed in the community but I felt we needed something much more focused on climate change, particularly through regenerative soil.

“If we can get that right we can start drawing carbon out of the atmosphere. We can all play a part in this. If people start doing regenerative gardening on all the land available we stand a good chance of starting to turn this thing round.

“We’ve got various areas set up for growing veg and fruit, with lots of fruit and nut trees. It’s at pocket scale so people can see things they can take back to their own gardens.

“We’ve also got goats, ponies and chickens and we make our own potting compost.

“The idea is everything has a place within the system. It’s based on permaculture, which is using the example of nature to design a system with minimal input and maximised output, all the time looking at the three principles of Earth care, people care and fair share.”

Rebel Flower Farm, which takes its name from a song gifted musician and project co-founder Martin wrote, has been created on the site of a former organic herb nursery.

What used to be the tearoom is being repurposed into a community building with a kitchen and information panels explaining some of the green technology on site.

These include Mandy’s impressive eco house which has renewable energy sources including air and ground source heat pumps and a gadget which diverts surplus power being sent to the national grid into heating up the water.

It is hoped that the house’s environmental features will sometimes be available for the public to see on open days.

The rest of Rebel Flower Farm will be open much more regularly and Mandy has plans to bring an array of groups across the threshold, including Daffodils Dreams which works with under-privileged children and families, the Children’s Society and the Carers’ Association.

She is also keen to promote the health benefits of spending time outdoors.

She said: “I’m absolutely passionate about rebuilding community and coping with and mitigating climate change wherever we can.

“We are making contact with other organisations in Wigan and the farm is open to anybody. It’s about tapping into what is already there in the borough and what needs there are.

“Outreach is part of it too. We will be working with schools and groups, going out to talk to them about regenerative gardening and how they can use the techniques.

“It’s also available for individuals to come in. There are a lot of people who are very aware of climate change and know it’s a big scary thing, but they need to understand what they can do to help sort the problem.

“It’s also about wellbeing. We desperately need somewhere people can take a bit of time out of their everyday lives. Everybody is stressed. There are clear benefits to interacting with nature, particularly for people who are suffering with mental illnesses or emotional problems or who are just struggling for any reason.”

As well as being the original guiding light at Greenslate Mandy has played a huge role in the Billinge and Orrell in Transition group which aims to come up with ways of adjusting to a low-carbon future.

Mandy says Rebel Flower Farm will also be somewhere climate change or green groups can meet.

The not-for-profit group hopes to start welcoming a full programme of visitors from spring. To make an appointment or find out more about the project visit www.facebook.com/rebelflowerfarm/