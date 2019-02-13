New group to show Wigan's got talent!

The organisers of a hugely-successful talent show have formed a new community group to ensure artistic Wiganers get to shine.

The team behind Wigan’s Got Talent, which was held at Haigh Woodland Park last year, have formed not-for-profit organisation Has Talent CIC to put on the event again.

Finalists from last years Wigans Got Talent competition held at Haigh Woodland Park with the judges

John Norcott, who also runs wedding entertainment business Ntertain, business partner Bradley Smith and comedian Chris Boyle hope the talent show, to be staged this summer, will provide a springboard to success for a new generation of Wiganers.

Has Talent CIC said the 2018 event was so enjoyable for all concerned that it was inconceivable it would not return this year.

And the team is turning to the Wigan public to help make it a reality with a crowd-funding appeal.

John, from Spring View, said: “A lot of people who auditioned for Wigan’s Got Talent told us they enjoyed the process and had felt supported.

“It gave them a stage to showcase something, which wasn’t an opportunity they get on a daily basis. We had a guy who works as a carpenter who performed an amazing rendition of Nessun Dorma.

“We also had a couple of people with autism involved who told us it really gave them a voice.

“We brought together a really eclectic mix of people to celebrate the talent of Wigan.

“It’s really important for us to have the support of the people of Wigan. There’s no point doing a competition for the town if Wigan doesn’t want it.

“Last year we wanted to prove that Wigan does have talent and I think we did it. I hosted the final and lots of people recognise me from that. We also had a huge online reach with our videos.”

Has Talent CIC is organising a fund-raising night at The Monaco in Hindley on April 13 with last year’s finalists taking to the stage once more.

It is then hoped auditions will take place at venues across the borough in June and July before the final is held in August.

John says he also has ambitious plans for the future to make Has Talent CIC a real showcase for people with artistic skills in the borough.

He said; “We would like to set up a performing arts school or club. We want to keep supporting anyone who enters the talent contest to really nurture them into professional entertainers.”

To find out more or to donate to the appeal search for Wigan’s GotTalent 2019 at www.crowdfunder.co.uk