New-look Wigan restaurant The Coven is serving real treats

Wigan’s premier plant-based restaurant is hoping to play its part in a meat and dairy-free revolution after reopening in bigger premises.



The Coven welcomed its first customers through the doors in its new location at The Old Courts, just round the corner from the Hallgate unit it used to occupy.

The shift to the arts and culture hub represents a massive expansion for the business, with four new jobs being created to double the size of the team and the number of seats more than doubling.

The move comes as veganism in particular is becoming much more popular and exploding into mainstream consciousness, with increasing numbers of people looking to cut down on animal products or eliminate them from their diets altogether.

Having introduced many Wiganers to the delights of plant-based cuisine, The Coven was delighted to see its dining rooms filled with regulars and newcomers alike on its first day back in business.

Sue Healy, who runs the business along with her daughter Eleanor, said: “It was lovely to be so busy on our opening day and there were new faces, it wasn’t just our regulars.

“I love the new place. I wanted to be very careful to keep the friendliness of the old place and translate that same vibe to a bigger space.

“We are a natural fit for The Old Courts and the team so it is great they are here. It’s at least double what we had before in terms of covers.

“So much work has happened in here. In some places it had to be taken back to the bricks. They’ve transformed it and it is wonderful.

“There’s a huge change occuring just now with people looking for healthier eating and the ecological side of it. There’s now tonnes of stuff in supermarkets and all the coffee chains do plant milk.

“Our customers aren’t all vegan or vegetarian and that’s always been the case. They come as we cook the food from scratch and it is fresh.”

Compared to the single room on Hallgate, The Coven’s new eatery is a veritable warren, with three separate rooms having tables in.

There is also a snug which has low seating and is decorated with Moroccan and Indian objects.

Sue says the old favourites from the menu have all made the trip across the road but there are also new dishes, including an expansion of the vegan cake range.

The Coven is also looking into doing a number of one-off evening events, with plans for a celebration of pizza in the pipeline.

Bookings are now being taken. To find out more search for The Coven Wigan on Facebook or ring 01942 808264.