New nightclub for King Street

A legendary Wigan nightclub closed after the best part of a decade is to make way for a brand new venue opening in its place.

Play & Rewind, owned by Wigan-based company Goodfella’s Leisure, is set to open its doors onto King Street this evening following just 12 days of closure for refurbishment.

The club will replace Bamboogie, a popular fixture on the town’s nightclub scene which closed this month.

The concept of Play & Rewind is that the entertainment will be split into two. Play, the main dance floor, will offer contemporary chart and dance music, whereas Rewind will focus on nostalgic tunes from the 1990s and 2000s. The club will open until 5am.

Becky Ross, operations manager for Goodfella’s, which owns both Bamboogie and Play & Rewind, said: “Bamboogie has been around for eight years. King Street has changed so much in that time. There’s quite a lot going on down there now. There’s more to offer than there was before and customers of Play & Rewind are going to get a much better experience over Christmas.

“The biggest difference is going to be downstairs. We have completely restructured the look of the club. It’s very much a club room with dance and RnB music.

“There will be a state-of-the-art video wall giong on the top floor which has not been seen in Wigan before.”

On top of the new digital installations, the owners have ordered 16 lasers, a feature which was not present at the former Bamboogie.