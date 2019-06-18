New plans to build massive housing estate on Wigan business park submitted

Plans to build a vast housing estate at a Wigan business park, originally opposed by the town hall, are set to take a step forward.

Regeneration firm St Modwen’s outline bid for 325 homes was blocked in 2015 but the decision was overturned following an appeal.

Design details for the development at Wigan Enterprise Park in Ince have been submitted this month by Barratt Homes and could be signed off by September.

The council’s planning committee had ruled against the original application, submitted in 2013, stating the land should be maintained for industrial use.

But a planning inspector agreed with the view that the proposal to turn around 80 per cent of the Seaman Way location into houses was the best use of the land.

Demolition works to vacant buildings have been taking place in the intervening years.

The site is proposed to have the route of a new link-road to the south of the houses – part of a wider project to connect the M6 and M61 through the borough.

Support information provided by Barratt says around 130 construction jobs will be created per year over this period with the houses providing £500k each year in council tax revenue to the town hall.

A neighbourhood consultation exercise will finish on July 8 with a decision target date set for September 12.

The enterprise park was built on the site of a former colliery and forge.