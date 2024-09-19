New recruitment agency to open in the Wigan borough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lee, 43, previously worked at road transport recruitment specialist, Driver Hire Bolton & Wigan. It’s a franchise and when another Driver Hire franchise – Manchester West – became available, Lee knew this was the right time to become his own boss.
He said: “I’ve loved working with the team at Bolton & Wigan. It’s the enjoyment of the recruitment business that encouraged me to invest in my own franchise,” says Lee. “I’ve seen how the business at Bolton & Wigan has grown over the years. I’ve now got every confidence that I can achieve a similar level of success in Manchester.”
Driver Hire is the UK’s largest specialist supplier of temporary and permanent drivers and other logistics staff to the road transport industry. It works with local and national organisations in both the public and private sector. If a client is short of staff – perhaps because of illness, holidays, or seasonal demand – Driver Hire supplies them with a suitable replacement.
To get the ball rolling, Lee is going to be busy over the coming weeks, contacting existing Driver Hire customers, potential new ones and talking to goods vehicle drivers about the advantages of working with Driver Hire.
Lee said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge of building my new business, however, at a more basic level, my first challenge is completing an office move to new premises in Atherton.”
Graham Duckworth, Driver Hire’s Franchise Sales Director said: “Lee’s developed a massive amount of industry expertise over the past few years. Combine that with his positive attitude and Driver Hire’s ongoing support and you’ve got the perfect combination for success”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.