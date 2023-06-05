News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Next of kin appeal issued after death of Wigan man

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace the family of a Wigan borough man following his death.
By Alan Weston
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST

Mark Smith, aged 56, died at his home on Welch Hill Street, Leigh, on Sunday, June 4.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

GMP Wigan West shared the appeal for information about Mr Smith on its Facebook page.

Bolton Coroners CourtBolton Coroners Court
Bolton Coroners Court
Most Popular
Read More
Jury trial for Wigan lettings firm accused of fraud involving deposits worth tho...

Anyone with information about Mr Smith’s next of kin is asked to contact the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.

Related topics:WiganLeighBoltonFacebook