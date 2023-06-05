Next of kin appeal issued after death of Wigan man
Police are appealing for the public's help to trace the family of a Wigan borough man following his death.
By Alan Weston
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST
Mark Smith, aged 56, died at his home on Welch Hill Street, Leigh, on Sunday, June 4.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information about Mr Smith’s next of kin is asked to contact the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.