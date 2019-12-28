Nine people rescued from lift at Wigan shopping centre

Nine people were rescued after being trapped in a lift in Wigan.



Two fire crews were dispatched to The Galleries Shopping Centre, this afternoon, to release the seven adults and two children.

They were stuck in the lift for around 30 minutes but nobody was injured.

Jerry Davies, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: "We received a call at 4pm to rescue seven adults and two children stuck in a lift at The Galleries in Wigan town centre.

"The lift between the second and third floor had stopped as the doors were not level, so we had to use special lift keys to open the doors.

"The people were trapped for around 30 minutes before we got them out and nobody was injured."