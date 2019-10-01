"Noisy" Wigan firm avoids court order

A Wigan man who allegedly “tormented” his neighbour for years with loud noises and bright lights will avoid a court order after leaving the premises.

Magistrates this week heard how Stephen Farrell, owner of Lowton-based Courtyard Motors, reportedly used loud machinery and kept a dog which barked non-stop at the site.

His neighbour said he was forced to spend £4,000 on trees and plants to block out a security light which shone into his property and dampen the noise from the mechanic’s yard.

Mr Paige, who represented the aggrieved man, told the bench how his client had bought the house from Mr Farrell in 2013.

For two years, he said, there were no problems at the property and the two men coexisted side by side while Mr Farrell ran his “small business” from the site.

However, the relationship between the pair started to go downhill in 2015 when he began to expand his business.

“They built a car repair workshop and a valeting workshop,” said Mr Paige. “Before this he hadn’t had anything to the extent of high powered jets and air compressors which started to be used in 2015.

“This was directly adjacent to his garden fence and in addition to that was a floodlight placed on the side of the garage building which shone directly into his property.”

The alleged victim complained directly to Mr Farrell, who he said took “no notice”, so he took his complaint to the council.

Due to a lack of resources, the council said they were unable to send an officer to monitor the noise for a long period and asked him to keep a log of events.

However, after the man handed in his observations, he was told he would need to send in more. During this time, he said that Mr Farrell got a dog which would bark “frequently” at the property.

Despite a couple of visits from the anti-social behaviour team, by July 2018, the complainant realised that his efforts would not result in any action and sought private advice.

“Since 2015 he has been tormented by this behaviour. He has kept logs, he has been to Wigan Council on three separate occasions. He had to take matter into his own hands.”

Wigan magistrates heard that Mr Farrell has now left the property and said that they had “no choice” to dismiss the case as they would not be able to issue an order for statutory nuisance.