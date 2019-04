It took firefighters hours to control the blaze. which resulted in the collapse of the famous spire to collapse. The cause is unknown but officials have said it was possibly linked to ongoing renovation work.

1. Notre Dame fire Smoke billows as flames burn through the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. FABIEN BARRAU/AFP/Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

2. Notre Dame fire An image taken from a television screen shows an aerial view of the Notre-Dame Cathedral engulfed in flames on April 15. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Notre Dame fire The fire broke out on Monday afternoon and quickly spread across the building, collapsing the spire. The cause is yet unknown but officials said it was possibly linked to ongoing renovation work. Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

4. Notre Dame fire Images posted on social media showed flames and huge clouds of smoke billowing above the roof of the Gothic cathedral, the most visited historic monument in Europe. STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

View more