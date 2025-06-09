Grieving is hard enough — here’s how to manage the legal and financial admin 📝

Losing a loved one is emotional, but some practical steps must be taken early on

You'll need to register the death and gather key documents like the will

It's important to inform banks, government departments, and other organisations

Managing the estate involves legal processes like applying for probate

Help is available if you’re unsure where to start or feel overwhelmed

The death of a loved one is an emotionally overwhelming time.

As you navigate grief, you may also be faced with the practical and legal responsibilities of managing their affairs.

Understanding the first financial steps to take after someone passes away can ease some of the stress during this difficult period. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Register the death

Before you can deal with any financial matters, you must first register the death. In the UK, this must be done within five days (eight in Scotland) and is usually carried out by a relative at the local register office.

Once registered, you’ll receive the death certificate, which is crucial for handling financial matters. You can purchase multiple certified copies - these will be needed for banks, insurers, and other organisations.

2. Locate the will (if there is one)

If the person who died made a will, it will name an executor - someone they trusted to manage their estate.

This might be you, or someone else close to them. If you’re unsure whether there is a will, check with their solicitor, or look through their important documents at home. It may also be registered with a will storage service or law firm.

If there is no will, the person is said to have died intestate. In this case, the estate will be divided according to the rules of intestacy, and a close relative will usually need to apply for letters of administration to deal with the estate.

3. Notify government departments and financial institutions

Use the Tell Us Once service (available in most of the UK) to notify several government departments of the death in one go. This includes HMRC, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), and the DVLA.

Separately, you’ll need to contact banks, building societies, mortgage lenders, utility companies, pension providers, and any insurers. Each will have its own process, but they will typically require a copy of the death certificate.

4. Secure the estate

Make sure the person’s home is secure and check for valuables, important paperwork, or items requiring urgent attention (such as perishable food or pets).

If the property is empty, notify the insurance company - some home insurance policies require updates when a house becomes unoccupied.

Freeze any joint accounts temporarily and cancel or redirect regular payments. Avoid spending any of the deceased’s money until you’re legally authorised to do so - this is usually once you have probate or letters of administration.

5. Apply for probate or letters of administration

Probate is the legal process that gives you the authority to deal with a person’s estate. If you’re named as executor in the will, you’ll need to apply for a grant of probate. If there’s no will, a close family member will apply for letters of administration instead.

You can apply online or by post, or use a solicitor. The process can take several months, depending on the complexity of the estate. Once granted, you’ll be able to access accounts, sell property, and distribute assets according to the will or intestacy rules.

6. Value the estate

Before probate is granted, you’ll need to calculate the total value of the estate. This includes:

Property (home, land, etc.)

Bank and savings accounts

Investments

Personal possessions (cars, jewellery, art)

Outstanding debts (mortgages, loans, credit cards)

You’ll also need to assess whether Inheritance Tax (IHT) is due. In 2025, estates valued over £325,000 may be subject to IHT, though there are exemptions for spouses, civil partners, and gifts to charity.

7. Settle debts and distribute the estate

Once you’ve received probate and valued the estate, you’ll need to:

Pay any outstanding debts and taxes (including income tax and IHT)

Distribute what’s left to beneficiaries as outlined in the will or by law

Keep clear records of all transactions. Beneficiaries have the right to see how the estate has been managed.

8. Seek help if needed

Administering an estate can be complicated, especially if there are disputes, overseas assets, or business interests. If you’re unsure, consider speaking to:

A probate solicitor

A financial adviser

Citizens Advice or a bereavement support organisation

Many people also find it helpful to talk to a bereavement counsellor to help them through the emotional side of loss.

