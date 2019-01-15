Some say they can see Paul McCartney in this pothole.. can you?

Have you heard the news today, oh boy!

Baby, if you're going to drive your car on the long and winding road, you'll need help if you crash into this.

The pothole and the album cover of Rubber Soul

As potholes go, you'd drive over it eight days a week without blinking an eye, but when some eagle-eyed readers suggested it looked like Paul McCartney, they just couldn't let it be.

Our original story reported that about almost a million potholes have been recorded by local authorities on Britain’s roads each year since 2015 with an astonishing 1,088,965 potholes being reported in 2016

But admittedly, they don't all look a bit like one of the most successful composers and performers of all time.

Reader Ian Fortt on Facebook said "I can see him definitely....like the animated Paul in the Beatles cartoons! Even the mop-top is there!....it’s Paul circa 1965! Lol"

Malcolm Wyatt commented ".. and there are 10,000 more of those in Blackburn, Lancashire"

What do you think? Can you see "Tar-Macca"?