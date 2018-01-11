Ofsted inspectors praise three primary schools

Three of the borough’s primary schools have been judged as “good” by education inspectors.

In recent months Ofsted has carried out a full inspection of St John’s CE Primary School in Abram, along with shorter visits to St Luke’s CE Primary School in Lowton and Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in Leigh.

St John’s was judged to be “good” in every category.

The inspector found acting principal Laura Butcher had “a quiet determination” to ensure pupils received the best education and directors were “instrumental” in ensuring it was “an improving school”.

Pupils’ progress in reading, writing and maths at key stage two had improved, while action had been taken to address a dip in outcomes at key stage one.

The quality of teaching was “good” and the teachers mostly had “high expectations” of pupils.

Children were said to “feel safe”, their behaviour was “good” and they were “proud” of the school.

The curriculum was “broad and balanced”, there were trips to enrich pupils’ experiences and teachers had good knowledge of their subjects.

The inspector found writing was “taught effectively” and pupils enjoyed reading.

The report said: “The vast majority of parents are pleased with the progress that their children make and the support they receive.

“Inspectors spoke to several parents on the playground who have high praise for the school.”

A short inspection was carried out at St Luke’s, which found it maintained the “good” rating it was given in January 2013.

A letter to headteacher Steve Hardaker said: “You have embedded a culture across the school which promotes pupils’ academic aspirations alongside the physical and emotional well-being of pupils.

“Parents commented on how you ‘foster a very caring and positive environment’ to provide ‘an amazing community feel’.”

Results had improved and action had been taken to tackle absence, Ofsted said.

Sacred Heart also kept its “good” rating.

There was praise for the “clear and consistent leadership” from the headteacher and pupils who “behave well at all times”.

The inspector highlighted the work done with other schools to drive improvements, said there was a “carefully planned curriculum” and a “wide range of after-school activities”.

“Effective action” had been taken to improve since the last inspection.