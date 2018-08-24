Old Courts rocking up the bank holiday weekend

A Wigan town centre arts venue is marking the bank holiday weekend by cranking it up to 11 for a night of rocking music.

The Old Courts is putting on its Summer Festival at the Crawford Street venue on Sunday with hours of high-quality punk, alternative rock and other variants of loud guitar and drum-based music.

A number of Wigan groups have made the line-up for the community hub’s special event while the bill is headlined by eye-catching and provocative punk act The Soap Girls.

French-born sisters Millie and Mie have blazed a trail across the UK and Europe with their outsider anthems based around unforgettable melodies and catchy choruses alongside raw punk energy and lashings of grunge influences.

They will top an eight-band line-up and organisers at The Old Courts are delighted with the array of groups heading to the Grand Vault to mark the long weekend in style.

The Old Courts director Jonathan Davenport said: “We thought it was high time we did a dayer, so here it is.

“We’ve got a really strong line-up including the likes of Shallow Waters who bring an outrageous wall of guitar.

“Top of the bill are The Soap Girls who are guaranteed to tear it up so it should be a good-un.”

Headliners The Soap Girls have been playing in the UK since 2015 and have performed at Blackpool’s legendary punk bash Rebellion Festival.

The two musicians bring distinctly different influences to the table, with Mie taking cues from Fleetwood Mac, Joan Jett and grunge acts like Nirvana while Millie enjoys heavier bands including Korn, Marilyn Manson and grindcore legends Napalm Death.

The Sunday night gig will be opened by Wigan pop-punk act Calvin Snape with Liverpool act Red Winter, a punk rock five-piece, also on the bill early doors.

They are joined by two favourites from the borough’s music scene; retro punk goth power pop group The Midwich Cukoos who started out in the late ‘80s and Shallow Waters, who have proved a hit with Wiganers with their psychedelic grooves and heavy stoner riffs.

The focus then switches back to Merseyside with an appearance in Wigan for fast-rising alternative four-piece Vulture Cult who draw on a wide range of rock and metal influences.

After that The Old Courts will once again be graced by Oh No and The Hell Yeahs, who have racked up several live appearances there this year in support of other acts.

The local trio have become something of a hit with fans with their full-throttle punk sound and antics.

Also on the bill are Neptune Valley, who have wowed alt rock fans with their tight intricate guitar work and catchy choruses.

The gig on Sunday starts at 6pm. Tickets are £5 in advance or £6 on the door.

Summer Festival organisers say they have pulled off something of a coup by bringing The Soap Girls to Wigan this weekend.

The group has put the borough on its touring schedule following the release of their album Society’s Rejects.

Singles from the full-length have been played on radio and the music press has profiled the band.

The group has gained considerable acclaim for their raw live show and have also generated plenty of attention with their unique and eye-catching image.

The Soap Girls first came to Britain three years ago around the time of their debut release Calls For Rebellion.

Their dedicated fans are now known as The Soap Suds.